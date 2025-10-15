ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea Seeking To Be Heard By The Tribunal In Case Connected With LTTE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea filed by a man, who claims to be the 'prime minister' of a transnational government of Tamil Eelam, seeking to be heard in a case pertaining to declaration of the LTTE as unlawful.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. During the hearing, a counsel, representing the petitioner Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, submitted that the petitioner was a representative 'prime minister' of the Tamil government in exile. The bench said, “self-declared…”, while expressing its disinclination on entertaining the matter.

The counsel said Rudrakumaran was a legal advisor to the LTTE and had participated in the peace process. The counsel argued that the notification declaring the LTTE as an unlawful association, was not lawful. The counsel argued that the question was whether a relevant party, who had important information to provide the tribunal, should be prevented from presenting the same only on the ground that he was a foreign national.

The bench said the high court had observed that the petitioner was not a member of the LTTE. The counsel insisted that the notification was directly affecting the petitioner. The bench said in 1992, the government had declared the LTTE as an 'unlawful association' under the Act.