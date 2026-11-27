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SC Rejects Plea Seeking Removal Of Videos Of Italian Politician's Remark From Social Media

FILE- Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking the removal of videos on social media of Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck purportedly saying the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" at the November 13-14 Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh passed the order while hearing a plea seeking a direction to some social media platforms to remove the videos. After the bench said it was dismissing the petition, the petitioner's counsel urged that the authorities be asked to treat the same as a representation.

"No. You are free to make representations. Who is stopping you!" the bench said. Filibeck, Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), triggered a political controversy with the purported slogan and praise for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls. Filibeck also mentioned the opposition's march to Ramlila Maidan earlier this month, saying that democracy must be defended by citizens willing to stand up for it. "Rahul Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests: 'one person, one vote'.