ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea Seeking Probe Into May 13 Trust Vote In Tamil Nadu Assembly

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities and corruption in the May 13 trust vote in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

On May 13, the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu crossed a major hurdle by comfortably winning the trust vote with the support of 25 rebel All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs amid a walkout by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench observed that the plea was based on "casual allegations." The bench also pointed out the absence of any reliable material on record to substantiate the claim.

The bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the petition. The counsel appearing for the petitioner, K K Ramesh, stressed that the issue posed a serious threat to democracy. He argued that ruling parties were engaging in horse-trading across India.