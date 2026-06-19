SC Rejects Plea Seeking Probe Into May 13 Trust Vote In Tamil Nadu Assembly
The top court pointed out the absence of any reliable material on record to substantiate the claim.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 19, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities and corruption in the May 13 trust vote in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.
On May 13, the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu crossed a major hurdle by comfortably winning the trust vote with the support of 25 rebel All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs amid a walkout by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench observed that the plea was based on "casual allegations." The bench also pointed out the absence of any reliable material on record to substantiate the claim.
The bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the petition. The counsel appearing for the petitioner, K K Ramesh, stressed that the issue posed a serious threat to democracy. He argued that ruling parties were engaging in horse-trading across India.
Regarding the Tamil Nadu trust vote, the counsel contended that legislators had publicly submitted letters of support before the media. He claimed that political parties were influencing MPs and MLAs through monetary inducements and threats.
However, the bench was not convinced by the counsel’s contention. Declining to entertain the plea, the bench said this writ petition is based on casual allegations without any reliable material to substantiate the same. “No ground of interference is made out”, said the bench.
Read More