ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea Seeking Probe Into May 13 Trust Vote In Tamil Nadu Assembly

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and corruption in the May 13 trust vote in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

On May 13, the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu crossed a major hurdle by comfortably winning the trust vote with the support of 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs amid a walkout by the DMK.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench observed that the plea was based on “casual allegations". The bench also pointed at the absence of any reliable material on record to substantiate the claim, and made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the petition.