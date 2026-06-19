SC Rejects Plea Seeking Probe Into May 13 Trust Vote In Tamil Nadu Assembly
On May 13, the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu had won the trust vote with the support of 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and corruption in the May 13 trust vote in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.
On May 13, the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu crossed a major hurdle by comfortably winning the trust vote with the support of 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs amid a walkout by the DMK.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench observed that the plea was based on “casual allegations". The bench also pointed at the absence of any reliable material on record to substantiate the claim, and made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the petition.
The counsel appearing for the petitioner K K Ramesh stressed that the issue posed a serious threat to democracy. He argued that ruling parties were engaging in horse-trading across the country.
Regarding the Tamil Nadu trust vote, the counsel contended that legislators had publicly submitted letters of support before the media. He claimed that political parties were influencing MPs and MLAs through monetary inducements and threats.
However, the bench was not convinced by the counsel’s contention. Declining to entertain the plea, the bench said this writ petition is based on casual allegations without any reliable material to substantiate the same. “No ground of interference is made out”, said the bench.
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