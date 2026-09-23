ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea For Identifying, Removing, Blocking Anti-National Content On Social Media

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and social media platforms to identify, remove and block content and memes related to anti-national slogans and speeches.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana did not agree to the submissions of lawyer Barun Sinha, appearing for Ahmedabad-based petitioner Hitendra Kumar Parsottambhai Gadhiya.

The bench also declined to tag the plea with another pending one concerning social media content. “You can pursue your alternate remedies,” the CJI said.

“The petitioner has preferred the instant writ petition, being aggrieved by the display and circulation on social media platforms, including X Corp, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc, of anti-national slogans and speeches/statements against the sovereignty and integrity of India,” the plea said.

“The security threats caused by unruly mobs across the country under the banner of the so-called ‘CJP’, coupled with the circulation of fake messages through SMS and various social media platforms, resulted in the national capital and the capitals of several states being held hostage,” it submitted.