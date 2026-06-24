ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea Challenging EWS Income Ceiling Amid High Private College Fees

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea challenging the Rs 8 lakh income ceiling for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates. The plea questioned how the cap could be reconciled with private medical college fees running as high as Rs 25 lakh a year.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The plea filed by an EWS candidate submitted that tuition fees in private medical colleges in Rajasthan range between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 25 lakh per year.

The petitioner argued that this effectively renders the EWS quota ineffective in practice, as candidates within the Rs 8 lakh income bracket cannot realistically afford such an education. Today, the apex court decided to uphold an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, which found the fee structure fixed by the State Fee Regulatory Committee to be legally valid.

During the hearing, the bench observed that private colleges cannot be expected to offer its courses at subsidised fees like government colleges. “You cannot say private educational institutions shall charge the same as government institution. That cannot be”, observed the bench.