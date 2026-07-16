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SC Rejects Plea Against Recounting Of Votes By Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea by Pranesh M K, Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of January 29, 2025, which directed a recount of votes in the 2021 Council election. Pranesh was elected as MLC in an election held on December 10, 2021, by a victory margin of six votes.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Vipul M Pancholi. The high court passed the order on a petition by his opponent and unsuccessful Congress candidate A V Gayathri Shanthegowda and others. The apex court found no merit in his special leave petition and dismissed it. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later this evening on the apex court’s website.

Pranesh's election to the Chikkamagaluru Local Authorities Constituency, Karnataka -2021 was challenged before the high court. The challenge was based on the ground that nominated councillors of the Town Panchayat are not entitled to vote in the elections to the State Legislative Council.