ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea Against Forensic Audit Into Transactions Of Fortis In Daiichi Sankyo Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea of Fortis Healthcare Ltd against the forensic audit of the company's and its former promoters' transactions allegedly linked to a Rs 3,500 crore arbitral award passed in favour of Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo.

On August 31, the Delhi High Court had ordered the forensic audit of Fortis and its former promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by Fortis Healthcare and refused to interfere with the high court order.

"We see no reason to interfere with the impugned judgment of the Delhi High Court," the bench said. The top court also observed that the Delhi High Court's observations against Fortis, justifying the forensic audit are only tentative and prima facie.

The court passed the order after hearing submissions made by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Fortis and Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Daiichi Sankyo. Senior advocate Singhvi submitted before the court that his client was never made party or an arbitrator in the case but is being treated as a judgment debtor.

"I have given a list of parties. Nowhere this company is a party, your lordship is treating me like a judgment debtor. This Singh brothers exited in 2018... the world's largest medical group IHH, Malaysian company entered with Rs 4000 crores," Singhvi told the bench.

The petition challenged the August 31 order delivered by the Delhi High Court in the case titled 'Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited vs. Malvinder Mohan Singh And Ors'. The Delhi High Court appointed a forensic auditor to examine the transactions of former Fortis promoters in connivance with Fortis Healthcare.

It has said the forensic audit aims to identify and reconstruct the entire chain of events, enabling the court to identify the persons and companies involved in the dissipation of shares. The high court appointed S Ramanand Aiyar and Co as the forensic auditor to conduct the audit and complete the exercise within six months.