SC Rejects BJP Minister Vijay Shah's 'Apology' Over Remarks Against 'Operation Sindoor' Face Col Sofiya Qureshi

Bhopal: In a setback for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Kunwar Vijay Shah, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the state government to decide on prosecution in the FIR against Shah within two weeks over his objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Deepankar Datta and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that the Special Investigation Team constituted by the apex court had completed its investigation and filed the final report, which was awaiting sanction of the Madhya Pradesh government. The bench noted that the sanction of the state government was necessary for the apex court to take cognizance of the offence under Section 196 (promotion of communal hatred, ill-will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The SC further said that the SIT had referred to certain other instances, where Shah has made alleged objectionable remarks against the top Indian Army officer.

Colonel Qureshi was one of the female military faces during the joint press briefings during the armed forces' Operation Sindoor' launched to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

Shah had allegedly said during a public meeting that the country had “avenged the Pahalgam terrorists by sending the sister of the terrorists to destroy them”.