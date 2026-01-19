SC Rejects BJP Minister Vijay Shah's 'Apology' Over Remarks Against 'Operation Sindoor' Face Col Sofiya Qureshi
The apex court has directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide on the prosecution of Shah in the FIR lodged against him.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Bhopal: In a setback for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Kunwar Vijay Shah, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the state government to decide on prosecution in the FIR against Shah within two weeks over his objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Deepankar Datta and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that the Special Investigation Team constituted by the apex court had completed its investigation and filed the final report, which was awaiting sanction of the Madhya Pradesh government. The bench noted that the sanction of the state government was necessary for the apex court to take cognizance of the offence under Section 196 (promotion of communal hatred, ill-will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The SC further said that the SIT had referred to certain other instances, where Shah has made alleged objectionable remarks against the top Indian Army officer.
Colonel Qureshi was one of the female military faces during the joint press briefings during the armed forces' Operation Sindoor' launched to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack last year.
Shah had allegedly said during a public meeting that the country had “avenged the Pahalgam terrorists by sending the sister of the terrorists to destroy them”.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had taken a suo motu cognisance of the matter and ordered FIR against Shah, who approached the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court order.
Senior advocate K. Parameshwar representing Shah said that his client had issued a public apology at the court's behest, and this apology was also released on social media. The court objected to this, asking, "What is an online apology? Put it on record."
Earlier, the court had also directed the formation of an SIT in the case, after which the SIT submitted its report. The SIT submitted its report to the court in a sealed envelope. The court then said that instead of Vijay Shah's statements, the statements of those whose feelings were hurt by his remarks should be considered.