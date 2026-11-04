ETV Bharat / bharat

Differences With Spouse Can't Be Basis For Termination Of Pregnancy: SC Rejects Abortion Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to permit a married woman to terminate her over 24-week pregnancy, holding that a consensual pregnancy conceived during a marriage cannot be aborted solely because the spouses developed differences after conception.

The apex court said subsequent breakdown of the relationship could not, by itself, justify termination of an advanced-stage pregnancy, and observed, “She has a problem with the husband," that should not affect the child in the womb.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The woman alleged mental harassment and humiliation by her husband. She alleged her husband circulated a video among family members and friends questioning her character and alleging an extramarital relationship.

The bench dismissed the woman’s petition after hearing both sides, and interacting with the couple.

“If you say it’s her decision, if she wants to terminate. It’s her reproductive autonomy, which is all right…every case depends on facts (citing her previous judgment). That was a rape victim (minor)…we permitted because they have societal pressure; they said we cannot return to our home with girl being pregnant (that was more than 30 weeks pregnancy)…”, observed Justice Nagarathna, during the hearing.

The bench said it was not creating any right in favour of the husband but rather asking whether a wife could unilaterally terminate a consensual pregnancy due to differences with her spouse.

“Marriage, consensual relationship within the marriage. Conceiving of a child within the marriage, a difference of opinion has arisen. Her own mother and brother have said, wait, there may be reconciliation. Reproductive autonomy is one aspect…but does he have no say in the matter being the husband? Can it be only one-sided…”, she added.

The bench also noted the medical impact on the woman, as she is already 34 years old, and added that becoming pregnant at that age is itself a difficult thing. “See the number of couples who are going for IVF treatment…they are urging for a child…she became pregnant naturally without any medical intervention,” observed Justice Nagarathna.

Justice Nagarathna said irrespective of what happens to the marriage, she herself may want to have the child and she should not regret, and “we are saying something in her favour, whether she goes for divorce, we are not concerned. Why does she not want the child?”