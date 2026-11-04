Differences With Spouse Can't Be Basis For Termination Of Pregnancy: SC Rejects Abortion Plea
The apex court has said that breakdown of relationship can't justify termination of an advanced-stage pregnancy.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to permit a married woman to terminate her over 24-week pregnancy, holding that a consensual pregnancy conceived during a marriage cannot be aborted solely because the spouses developed differences after conception.
The apex court said subsequent breakdown of the relationship could not, by itself, justify termination of an advanced-stage pregnancy, and observed, “She has a problem with the husband," that should not affect the child in the womb.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The woman alleged mental harassment and humiliation by her husband. She alleged her husband circulated a video among family members and friends questioning her character and alleging an extramarital relationship.
The bench dismissed the woman’s petition after hearing both sides, and interacting with the couple.
“If you say it’s her decision, if she wants to terminate. It’s her reproductive autonomy, which is all right…every case depends on facts (citing her previous judgment). That was a rape victim (minor)…we permitted because they have societal pressure; they said we cannot return to our home with girl being pregnant (that was more than 30 weeks pregnancy)…”, observed Justice Nagarathna, during the hearing.
The bench said it was not creating any right in favour of the husband but rather asking whether a wife could unilaterally terminate a consensual pregnancy due to differences with her spouse.
“Marriage, consensual relationship within the marriage. Conceiving of a child within the marriage, a difference of opinion has arisen. Her own mother and brother have said, wait, there may be reconciliation. Reproductive autonomy is one aspect…but does he have no say in the matter being the husband? Can it be only one-sided…”, she added.
The bench also noted the medical impact on the woman, as she is already 34 years old, and added that becoming pregnant at that age is itself a difficult thing. “See the number of couples who are going for IVF treatment…they are urging for a child…she became pregnant naturally without any medical intervention,” observed Justice Nagarathna.
Justice Nagarathna said irrespective of what happens to the marriage, she herself may want to have the child and she should not regret, and “we are saying something in her favour, whether she goes for divorce, we are not concerned. Why does she not want the child?”
The bench said the case was distinct from those involving rape survivors, minors or other statutory exceptions under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.
“We are not inclined to permit her...here is a marriage, a consensual relationship and conceiving of a child...differences of opinion can occur at any time,” said the bench.
The woman’s counsel insisted that his client was unwilling to continue the pregnancy. Husband said he had attempted reconciliation, but the woman had made it conditional on his agreeing to the termination. His counsel submitted that he filed an affidavit on November 2 offering an unconditional apology. Also, he removed the chats and video circulated on the family WhatsApp group.
Advocate Devanshi Singh, representing Maharashtra, opposed the woman’s plea. Singh submitted that the pregnancy was beyond 24 weeks and did not fall within any of the exceptions under the MTP Act.
The bench asked whether the birth of the child could offer the couple an opportunity to reconcile their differences.
“Having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case, we say that the prayers sought in this petition cannot be granted,” said the bench, dismissing the petition.
The bench made it clear that pleadings filed in the proceedings would not prejudice either party in any subsequent litigation.
The woman moved the apex court after the Bombay High Court on October 26 dismissed her plea. The HC held that her case did not fall within the statutory categories permitting termination up to 24 weeks under the MTP Act and Rules.
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