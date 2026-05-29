ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reiterates Mandatory TET Exam For In-Service Teachers, Extends Deadline Till Aug 2028

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reiterated that clearing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is mandatory for in-service teachers and extended the time till August 31, 2028 for passing the exam to remain in service.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan dismissed a batch of more than 65 review petitions filed by several state governments, teachers’ associations and individual teachers challenging the court’s earlier ruling in the Anjuman Ishaat-e-Taleem Trust case.

The petitioners had sought reconsideration of the court’s 2025 judgment which held that in-service teachers appointed before the enactment of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and having more than five years left before retirement, must clear the TET within two years from September 1, 2025.

In an order, the court said, “TET examination must be conducted by the relevant authorities expeditiously as well as the time and resources required for the same are limited, we alter and extend the timeline from 2 to 3 years, the qualification has to be obtained by 31st August, 2028 instead of 31st August, 2027, as originally directed”.

The court, however, made it clear that no further extension of time would be granted.

Rejecting the argument that the TET requirement amounted to retrospective application of the law, the bench said the statutory framework of the RTE Act clearly envisaged that even in-service teachers were required to acquire minimum qualifications within a prescribed timeframe.

The judgment noted that the RTE Act specifically dealt with teachers already in service at the commencement of the law and granted them time to obtain the prescribed qualifications.

“The legislature intended the in-service teachers to also meet the prescribed minimum threshold,” the court said.