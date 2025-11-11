ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Urgent Listing Of Pleas Against Anti-Conversion Laws Of Various States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to list for urgent hearing the pleas seeking a stay on anti-conversion laws enacted by various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The petitioners challenged the constitutional validity of the anti-conversion laws that regulate or criminalise religious conversions, particularly those allegedly occurring due to interfaith marriages.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria said the pleas will be listed for hearing in December.

A lawyer, appearing for one of the petitioners, sought listing of the interim pleas, seeking stay of the laws, next week.