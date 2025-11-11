SC Refuses Urgent Listing Of Pleas Against Anti-Conversion Laws Of Various States
The petitions challenged the constitutional validity of anti-conversion laws passed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 11, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to list for urgent hearing the pleas seeking a stay on anti-conversion laws enacted by various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
The petitioners challenged the constitutional validity of the anti-conversion laws that regulate or criminalise religious conversions, particularly those allegedly occurring due to interfaith marriages.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria said the pleas will be listed for hearing in December.
A lawyer, appearing for one of the petitioners, sought listing of the interim pleas, seeking stay of the laws, next week.
“It is not possible. I have to write judgments,” said the CJI, who is retiring on November 23.
On September 16, the apex court had asked governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states, to file their response on various pleas challenging the constitutional validity of anti-religious conversion laws enacted by these states.
The apex court, while issuing notice to states, had made it clear that it will consider the prayer for staying the operation of such laws once the replies were filed.
The apex court had then granted four weeks to the states for their responses and allowed the petitioners to file rejoinders two weeks thereafter. The matter was posted after six weeks.
Also Read: