SC Refuses Urgent Listing Of Plea Over Influencer's Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Prophet Muhammad
According to reports, an influencer allegedly made derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad and his family during a podcast in June.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently list a plea assailing objectionable comments allegedly made by an influencer against Prophet Muhammad.
The matter was mentioned by advocate Rajat Kumar before a bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu. The bench refused to urgently list the plea filed by AoR Ansar Ahmad Chaudhary. Petitioner’s counsel contended that the comments could create communal disharmony. The bench asked the petitioner to approach the police authorities and have faith in the system.
According to reports, an influencer allegedly made derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad and his family during a podcast in June. Clips of the comments went viral on social media. Multiple FIRs were registered against the influencer following the incident.
The bench told the petitioner’s counsel, "Have you filed a case? The police are there. Have faith in our system."
The bench observed that the matter can be raised if the normal procedure fails to produce appropriate action. The bench said the apex court is there to monitor, and it is also an eye-opener regarding whether lower functionaries are working or not.
The bench also cautioned that such things should not be sensationalised. The plea urged the apex court for directions to frame and implement appropriate guidelines/regulations to curb, regulate and prevent the publication, circulation and dissemination of content on digital and social media platforms that is deliberately derogatory, offensive, or insulting towards revered religious figures, including but not limited to Prophet Muhammad and Bhagwan Shri Ram.
The plea also sought directions for the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure adequate safeguards are in place to prevent the intentional misuse of online platforms to outrage religious sentiments and promote disharmony between communities.
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