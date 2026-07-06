ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Urgent Listing Of Plea Over Influencer's Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Prophet Muhammad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently list a plea assailing objectionable comments allegedly made by an influencer against Prophet Muhammad.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Rajat Kumar before a bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu. The bench refused to urgently list the plea filed by AoR Ansar Ahmad Chaudhary. Petitioner’s counsel contended that the comments could create communal disharmony. The bench asked the petitioner to approach the police authorities and have faith in the system.

According to reports, an influencer allegedly made derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad and his family during a podcast in June. Clips of the comments went viral on social media. Multiple FIRs were registered against the influencer following the incident.

The bench told the petitioner’s counsel, "Have you filed a case? The police are there. Have faith in our system."