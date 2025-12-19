ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Brazenly Abused Fundamental Right Of Free Speech’, SC Refuses To Quash Fir For Online Post Against PM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to quash an FIR against a Bengaluru resident for a social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench declined to entertain a plea challenging the lodging of an FIR against one Gurudath Shetty for a critical social media post against Prime Minister Modi. Shetty was booked for cognisable and bailable offences under Section 336(4) and Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The petitioner has brazenly abused the fundamental right of free speech and expression. We cannot extend any discretion or relief at this stage….”, observed the bench.

However, the bench said that the petitioner is at liberty to approach the appropriate jurisdictional high court to seek remedies in accordance with law.

Petitioner’s counsel urged the bench to grant a seven-day protection to enable him to approach the jurisdictional high court. The bench made it clear that there is no question of protection.