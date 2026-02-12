ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Pass Any Order Related To Adani Group's Proposed Thermal Power Plant In UP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to pass any direction against the Adani Group's proposed thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state and the Central government to file their responses in the matter. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said it is not going to pass any order without looking at the replies of the state government and the Centre.

"The state may be power-deficient. We can’t pass orders like this. We need to strike a balance between environmental concerns and development," the bench told senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for an environmental activist.

Parikh submitted that the plant is surrounded by forests and may endanger sloth bears and other wild animals. He said the Adani Group got the environmental clearance despite the pendency of the petition before the apex court and the National Green Tribunal.