ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Lift Stay On Counting Of Delhi Bar Council Polls, Asks HC To Hear Pleas On May 25

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to modify its earlier order staying the counting of votes for the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) elections following tampering allegations and asked the Delhi High Court to hear the pleas on May 25.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was urged by senior advocate Vikas Singh that the May 18 order of the apex court staying the counting of votes be modified.

"The counting is underway. Let it be completed. It will not be released subject to the orders of the high court," Singh said, adding that votes are lying scattered and it raises the issue of tampering of votes. "We will not modify our order... There are serious issues (with regard to BCD elections)," the CJI said, referring to allegations that tampered ballot papers were being counted.