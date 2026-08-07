ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Interfere With Chhattisgarh HC Order On Election Plea Against Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with an order from the Chhattisgarh High Court, which declined to dismiss, at the threshold, a plea challenging former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's 2023 election from the Patan assembly seat.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Sumeer Sodhi represented Baghel before the bench. However, the bench made it clear that during the trial, Baghel would be at liberty to raise all his pleas before the high court's election tribunal.

The bench disposed of Baghel's plea challenging the high court's interim order dated June 15. The high court dismissed his application seeking rejection of the election petition due to a lack of cause of action and non-compliance with statutory requirements.

During the hearing today, Sibal argued that the election petition was not maintainable in law. Referring to the allegations, Sibal argued that the election campaign had ended on November 15 and that Baghel was allegedly present at a religious function on November 16, which the petitioner claimed violated Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act.

Sibal said that even if the allegations were accepted, a violation of Section 126 constituted only an electoral offence and not a "corrupt practice" under Section 123(7) of the Act. It was alleged that after the commencement of the "silence period," Baghel held a "rally/road show" in clear violation of Section 126 of the RP Act and the Model Code of Conduct.