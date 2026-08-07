SC Declines To Interfere With Chhattisgarh HC Order On Election Plea Against Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel
The top court, however, said that Baghel would be at liberty to raise all his pleas before the high court's election tribunal during the trial.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 7, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with an order from the Chhattisgarh High Court, which declined to dismiss, at the threshold, a plea challenging former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's 2023 election from the Patan assembly seat.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Sumeer Sodhi represented Baghel before the bench. However, the bench made it clear that during the trial, Baghel would be at liberty to raise all his pleas before the high court's election tribunal.
The bench disposed of Baghel's plea challenging the high court's interim order dated June 15. The high court dismissed his application seeking rejection of the election petition due to a lack of cause of action and non-compliance with statutory requirements.
During the hearing today, Sibal argued that the election petition was not maintainable in law. Referring to the allegations, Sibal argued that the election campaign had ended on November 15 and that Baghel was allegedly present at a religious function on November 16, which the petitioner claimed violated Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act.
Sibal said that even if the allegations were accepted, a violation of Section 126 constituted only an electoral offence and not a "corrupt practice" under Section 123(7) of the Act. It was alleged that after the commencement of the "silence period," Baghel held a "rally/road show" in clear violation of Section 126 of the RP Act and the Model Code of Conduct.
Baghel’s plea said: “The Election Petition filed by the Respondent No. 1 before the High Court lacked material facts; specific pleadings as to how the alleged act has materially affected the election process.”
“The pleadings in the Election Petition are vague and speculative and do not have any specific allegation to substantiate that the petitioner was involved in corrupt practices. The Election Petition was not accompanied by a valid affidavit as required under Section 83(1)(c) of the RP Act,” added the plea.
The plea contended that the election petition alleged that during the silence period, although parties were prohibited from holding a rally/road show, the petitioner organised one, and slogans were raised in favour of the petitioner and the INC to cast votes in his favour. It was claimed that the said rally/road show was videotaped on a mobile phone and photographed by the election agent of respondent no. 1.
“The High Court ought to have considered that the petition lacked material facts necessary to constitute a triable issue under Section 83(1)(a) RP Act. Further, no affidavit was filed in the prescribed format to support allegations of corrupt practice, as required under the proviso to Section 83(1)(c) of the RP Act. Moreover, the electronic evidence relied upon (video clips, emails) was unsupported by a certificate under Section 65-B of the Evidence Act, making it inadmissible,” said Baghel’s plea in the apex court.
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