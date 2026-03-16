ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Interfere In Plea On 'Mercury Leakage Risk' From Bhopal Gas Waste

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a plea alleging risk of contamination of land and groundwater due to possible leakage of mercury from incinerated waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The top court, however, asked the ‘Bhopal Gas Peedith Sangharsh Sahyog Samiti’ to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court which has been monitoring the rehabilitation and related issues for over three decades.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for the victims’ association, and said the high court would deal with the plea expeditiously.

In December 1984, more than 40 tonnes of methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, claiming over 15,000 lives and exposing millions to toxic gas.

The petitioner organisation alleged that the disposal of waste from the former Union Carbide Corporation plant site could lead to mercury leaching from the incinerated material, potentially contaminating surrounding land and water sources. Grover questioned the findings of authorities which reportedly detected no mercury in the treated waste.

“With all the incineration, they now say they have detected no mercury at all. After all that, it is all dumped in a concrete block. Mercury will leach out now. If there is no order to open it up and test, the exercise is futile,” he said.

Justice Bagchi, responding to concerns, said trial runs conducted by the oversight committee had reportedly shown no evidence of material leaching.