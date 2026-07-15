SC Refuses To Entertain Tamil Nadu Plea, Challenging Relief To Former DMK Minister In Corruption Case
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said his client, DMK leader E V Velu, was being prosecuted after change of power in Tamil Nadu.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST|
Updated : July 15, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging a recent Madras High Court order that stayed any coercive action against former minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader E V Velu in a multi-crore corruption case involving alleged irregularities in the execution of road infrastructure projects.
The matter came up before a Bench, comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The Bench observed that the High Court had already directed Velu to join the investigation.
During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, argued that the High Court ordered a blanket embargo on arrest in a quashing case even without a specific prayer for it.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Velu, said that his client was being prosecuted after the change of power in Tamil Nadu. Rohatgi argued that his client was being prosecuted following the change of power in Tamil Nadu, asserting that FIRs were filed the moment the government changed, and that more would follow.
The Bench orally observed that the DMK-government may have taken similar actions when in power. “You have done the same thing earlier. What’s wrong in that," observed the Bench. In a lighter vein, the Bench also orally remarked that such actions are taken after “proper legal advice”.
Singhvi contended that the previous government did not allow the complaint to be prosecuted. After hearing submissions, the bench said it was not inclined to entertain the plea.
Earlier this month, the high court stayed a look-out circular against the former minister on the condition that he shall appear before the investigating officer on July 15. In the meantime, he was protected from any coercive action till July 28.
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