ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Tamil Nadu Plea, Challenging Relief To Former DMK Minister In Corruption Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging a recent Madras High Court order that stayed any coercive action against former minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader E V Velu in a multi-crore corruption case involving alleged irregularities in the execution of road infrastructure projects.

The matter came up before a Bench, comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The Bench observed that the High Court had already directed Velu to join the investigation.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, argued that the High Court ordered a blanket embargo on arrest in a quashing case even without a specific prayer for it.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Velu, said that his client was being prosecuted after the change of power in Tamil Nadu. Rohatgi argued that his client was being prosecuted following the change of power in Tamil Nadu, asserting that FIRs were filed the moment the government changed, and that more would follow.