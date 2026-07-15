‘Seeking To Politicize': SC Refuses To Entertain Plea To Prevent Circulation Of Influencer's Videos Against Prophet Muhammed
The apex court made it clear that it was not inclined to entertain the petition, after which the counsel withdrew it.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 15, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to prevent the circulation of objectionable comments allegedly made by an influencer against Prophet Muhammad.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P. S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. Petitioner’s counsel argued that this concerns certain remarks made in a podcast that hurt a particular religious community.
He further argued that currently, there is no censorship on social media; there is constitutional silence, and this court must intervene at some stage. “Pan-India people are making podcasts, and people are making reels…” said the counsel.
Justice Narasimha orally observed that this is not a case in which Article 32 jurisdiction can be invoked. "We understand. These Article 32 petitions are to serve something else,” he observed orally.
“Take action as permissible in law,” said the bench. The bench was informed that an FIR has already been registered. “Seeking to politicise it…,” Justice Narasimha orally observed. The counsel clarified that the prayers in the petition do not seek any direction for the registration of an FIR. “All we are seeking is the curbing of these things on social media…” said the counsel.
Justice Aradhe asked the counsel if he was aware of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules, 2009. “Approach the authority under the 2009 rules…” said the bench. The apex court made it clear that it was not inclined to entertain the petition, after which the counsel withdrew it. The plea was filed by MD Anas Chaudhary.
Reportedly, an influencer made alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad and his family during a podcast in June, clips of which went viral on social media. The incident led to the lodging of multiple FIRs against the influencer.
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