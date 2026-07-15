ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Seeking To Politicize': SC Refuses To Entertain Plea To Prevent Circulation Of Influencer's Videos Against Prophet Muhammed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to prevent the circulation of objectionable comments allegedly made by an influencer against Prophet Muhammad.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P. S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. Petitioner’s counsel argued that this concerns certain remarks made in a podcast that hurt a particular religious community.

He further argued that currently, there is no censorship on social media; there is constitutional silence, and this court must intervene at some stage. “Pan-India people are making podcasts, and people are making reels…” said the counsel.

Justice Narasimha orally observed that this is not a case in which Article 32 jurisdiction can be invoked. "We understand. These Article 32 petitions are to serve something else,” he observed orally.