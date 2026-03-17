ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea To Declare Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti A National Holiday

Justice Mehta orally observed that there are umpteen religious holidays in the country and no more are needed. Justice Mehta orally observed that his uncle, a leading lawyer in Rajasthan, used to say, "India is a holy country of holidays." "Let us not add to that, please," observed Justice Mehta.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The plea was filed by the All India Shiromani Singh Sabha in 2021 seeking a public holiday across India on the birthday of the tenth Sikh guru.

The bench said it was not inclined to entertain the plea, which also sought directions to issue "specific guidelines for declaration of public or gazetted holiday" in the country.

When the bench made it clear that it was not inclined to entertain the plea, the petitioner’s counsel pressed the prayer for a uniform policy for public holidays.

The counsel argued, “We are saying there is no policy. The Union has to respond. Notices have already been issued (on the petition)…” However, the bench was not convinced by this contention and declined to entertain the plea. The bench said it would pass a detailed judgment in the matter.