ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Over Demolition Of 100-Year-Old Mosque In Saharanpur, UP

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a plea, challenging the demolition of a century-old mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, on the ground that it violated the safeguards laid down in the court's landmark 2024 bulldozer ruling.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.