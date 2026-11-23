SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Over Demolition Of 100-Year-Old Mosque In Saharanpur, UP
Imran Ahmad had filed a plea against the UP Chief Secretary, on the ground that the demolition violated safeguards in the SC's 2024 bulldozer ruling.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a plea, challenging the demolition of a century-old mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, on the ground that it violated the safeguards laid down in the court's landmark 2024 bulldozer ruling.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench observed that every alleged violation of an order of the Apex court cannot be brought directly before it. "Every order violating a Supreme Court judgment cannot come back to the Supreme Court itself. You have to go to the respective High Court," said the bench. The bench also added that it could not undertake a factual inquiry into the allegations in the contempt proceedings.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by Imran Ahmad against Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal. The plea alleged non-compliance with the Apex court's directions.
The bench made it clear that it was not keen to undertake a direct examination of the allegations. The bench asked the petitioner to move before the jurisdictional High Court.
The bench said determining any breach of its demolition guidelines would require a factual inquiry into the circumstances of the case. Such an inquiry, it added, falls within the domain of the jurisdictional High Court.
The bench said that principles have been laid down. “But then wherever these principles have been violated, in what factual context and background? Please go to the concerned High Court, establish your case on facts,” observed the bench, adding that if the High Court doesn't grant the necessary relief, the petitioner could approach the Apex court.
The bench made it clear that if the High Court, upon examining the matter, finds that the Supreme Court's directions have been violated, appropriate consequences would follow.
After hearing submissions, the bench asked the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court and seek appropriate relief and the matter be decided expeditiously.
Also Read:
- SC Shields SASTRA University From TN Action Over Alleged Land Encroachment
- Tamil Nadu Moves SC Seeking Review Of Its Order Permitting Lighting Of Lamp At Deepathoon
- 'No Case To Entertain': Supreme Court Junks Plea Seeking Directions Concerning Shenbagavalli Weir
- Supreme Court Scraps UP Pension Curbs, Protects Benefits Of Regularised Workers