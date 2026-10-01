SC Refuses Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction's Plea, Allowing It To Operate 4 Debit-Frozen Bank Accounts
The bench noted that the ECI has frozen the party's symbol, and the larger issue of who is entitled to the amount is pending adjudication.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction to operate four debit-frozen bank accounts of the beleaguered party.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. The bench said it was not keen to interfere with the order passed by the Calcutta High Court, which refused to allow the plea.
The bench noted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has frozen the symbol, and the larger issue of who is entitled to the amount is pending adjudication. The bench said it would refrain from delving into the merits of the matter, and asked the High Court to expedite the hearing.
In August, the Calcutta High Court declined to pass an interim order, allowing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction to operate four debit-frozen bank accounts, holding around Rs 804 crore. The High Court had observed that granting such relief would undermine its earlier order, permitting the political party to meet day-to-day expenses.
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also frozen three of the TMC’s bank accounts, in connection with a money-laundering probe. Thereafter, the Apex court refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court’s interim arrangement, permitting operation of those accounts for the party’s day-to-day expenses.
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