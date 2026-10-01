ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction's Plea, Allowing It To Operate 4 Debit-Frozen Bank Accounts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction to operate four debit-frozen bank accounts of the beleaguered party.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. The bench said it was not keen to interfere with the order passed by the Calcutta High Court, which refused to allow the plea.

The bench noted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has frozen the symbol, and the larger issue of who is entitled to the amount is pending adjudication. The bench said it would refrain from delving into the merits of the matter, and asked the High Court to expedite the hearing.