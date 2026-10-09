ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Dropping Disqualification Proceedings Against AIADMK MLAs

File photo of board outside the Supreme Court of India ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea challenging the decision of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker to drop disqualification proceedings against 21 AIADMK MLAs, who voted in favour of the TVK government during a confidence motion despite their party's whip.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench declined to interfere with the Madras High Court's dismissal of a plea filed by P. V. Selvakumar, who claimed to be an AIADMK member.

However, the bench clarified that it was leaving the questions of law open and would consider them in an appropriate proceeding. Advocate Nina Nariman represented Selvakumar before the bench. During the hearing, Nariman argued that the Speaker should have taken the disqualification petition to its logical end once admitted. It was further argued that the lawmakers had clearly defected and violated the party whip to oppose the vote of confidence.