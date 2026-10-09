SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Dropping Disqualification Proceedings Against AIADMK MLAs
The bench declined to interfere with the Madras High Court's dismissal of a plea filed by P. V. Selvakumar.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea challenging the decision of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker to drop disqualification proceedings against 21 AIADMK MLAs, who voted in favour of the TVK government during a confidence motion despite their party's whip.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench declined to interfere with the Madras High Court's dismissal of a plea filed by P. V. Selvakumar, who claimed to be an AIADMK member.
However, the bench clarified that it was leaving the questions of law open and would consider them in an appropriate proceeding. Advocate Nina Nariman represented Selvakumar before the bench.
During the hearing, Nariman argued that the Speaker should have taken the disqualification petition to its logical end once admitted. It was further argued that the lawmakers had clearly defected and violated the party whip to oppose the vote of confidence.
The bench observed that lawmakers may have violated the whip and allowed the new government to survive, but they have not lost their identity, saying, "They continue to be in AIADMK."
"We have a multi-party system. One can say I prefer party C to be in power than party B. If the party had made an application, we could appreciate. But here, it appears you are at best an opportunistic interloper or at best a conscientious person adhering to minority philosophy," observed the bench.
Selvakumar moved the apex court after the Madras High Court turned down his plea against the Speaker’s June 9 decision dropping the disqualification proceedings against AIADMK lawmakers, as it was done based on the party general secretary’s May 27 letter.
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