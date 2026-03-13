ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Warns Mandatory Menstrual Leave Could Harm Women’s Careers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday cautioned that introducing a law mandating menstrual leave for women could inadvertently damage their career prospects. The apex court stressed the need to consider the practical realities of the job market before framing such policies and ensure no impression is created among young women that they are inferior.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a plea by Shailendra Mani Tripathi, represented by senior advocate M R Shamshad, seeking direction to states to frame menstrual leave rules.

The CJI said there is a very deep-rooted design behind these petitions, and they are not bona fide petitions. “Basically, to create an impression in young women that you are still inferior. You have some natural issues that you cannot be at par with males, therefore, during a particular time you cannot work like that", observed the CJI, adding that the petitioner’s counsel should understand the long-term impact of the direction he is seeking.

The bench told the counsel that affirmative action for women is constitutionally recognised, but they must consider the practical reality of the job market: the less attractive the human resource, the lower the possibility of its selection. Justice Bagchi stressed that these are factors to be looked into, and one must look at the issue from the business model.