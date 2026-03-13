SC Warns Mandatory Menstrual Leave Could Harm Women’s Careers
CJI said that if a right to take three or four days of leave per month is created, it will adversely impact women's careers.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 13, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday cautioned that introducing a law mandating menstrual leave for women could inadvertently damage their career prospects. The apex court stressed the need to consider the practical realities of the job market before framing such policies and ensure no impression is created among young women that they are inferior.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a plea by Shailendra Mani Tripathi, represented by senior advocate M R Shamshad, seeking direction to states to frame menstrual leave rules.
The CJI said there is a very deep-rooted design behind these petitions, and they are not bona fide petitions. “Basically, to create an impression in young women that you are still inferior. You have some natural issues that you cannot be at par with males, therefore, during a particular time you cannot work like that", observed the CJI, adding that the petitioner’s counsel should understand the long-term impact of the direction he is seeking.
The bench told the counsel that affirmative action for women is constitutionally recognised, but they must consider the practical reality of the job market: the less attractive the human resource, the lower the possibility of its selection. Justice Bagchi stressed that these are factors to be looked into, and one must look at the issue from the business model.
The CJI orally observed that if a right to take three or four days of leave per month is created, as the petitioner suggests, it will adversely impact women's careers. The petitioner’s counsel clarified that he is pressing for two days' leave and added, “The state of Odisha, Karnataka has come up. Kerala gave this relaxation ”. It was pointed out that in 2013, the Kerala government granted menstrual leave for women students in all state-run universities.
The CJI said the petitioner does not understand the mindset created in workplaces. Counsel argued that private companies have voluntarily given leave, considering the problem faced by women. The CJI appreciated private companies giving leave voluntarily. “The moment you introduce a law, a compulsory condition, you do not know the amount of damage you are going to do to their career. Nobody will take them….”, observed the bench.
After hearing submissions, the bench disposed of a writ petition seeking paid menstrual leave for women in all establishments, asking the Centre to consider the petitioner's representation for modelling a menstrual leave policy in consultation with all stakeholders.
