ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Centre's Plea On MEA Visa Outsourcing Tender, Affirms HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the Centre's plea against an order passed by the Delhi High Court. The high court had set aside the tender awarded to private firms for outsourcing Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services at Indian missions in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore and Canberra.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the central government before the bench. The bench refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order.

During the hearing, Mehta contended that the high court erred in quashing the tender process, arguing that the evaluation criteria were applied based on each bidder's individual competence. The bench posed queries regarding the Centre’s stand and orally observed that the government invited the high court order by not providing grounds. Mehta contended that the marking system needed to be interpreted practically across different tenders.

It was argued that if the tender conditions were read literally, arbitrary results could follow depending on the sequence in which bids were examined. However, the bench remarked that this was precisely the concern identified by the high court.