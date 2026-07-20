SC Refuses To Entertain Centre's Plea On MEA Visa Outsourcing Tender, Affirms HC Order
The top court posed queries regarding the Centre’s stand and orally observed that the government invited the high court order by not providing grounds.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 20, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the Centre's plea against an order passed by the Delhi High Court. The high court had set aside the tender awarded to private firms for outsourcing Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services at Indian missions in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore and Canberra.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the central government before the bench. The bench refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order.
During the hearing, Mehta contended that the high court erred in quashing the tender process, arguing that the evaluation criteria were applied based on each bidder's individual competence. The bench posed queries regarding the Centre’s stand and orally observed that the government invited the high court order by not providing grounds. Mehta contended that the marking system needed to be interpreted practically across different tenders.
It was argued that if the tender conditions were read literally, arbitrary results could follow depending on the sequence in which bids were examined. However, the bench remarked that this was precisely the concern identified by the high court.
After hearing submissions, the bench directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to complete the fresh tender process as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three months. The bench made it clear that the MEA must ensure compliance with the high court's earlier directions.
The bench modified the high court's order to prevent disruption of consular services. The bench allowed the MEA to either retain the current service providers or temporarily appoint the L-1 bidders whose contracts were earlier cancelled until a fresh tender process is completed. The bench also authorised the MEA to make any other appropriate interim arrangements to ensure uninterrupted services at the four Indian missions.
The high court, while setting aside the tender awarded to private firms for outsourcing CPV services, directed the central government to issue a fresh request for proposals (RFP), inviting new bids.
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