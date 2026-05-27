ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Shooting Coach Ankush Bhardwaj In POCSO Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain the anticipatory bail plea of shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj, facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act regarding an alleged sexual assault of a minor girl at a Faridabad hotel.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. Bhardwaj was represented by advocate Ajay Pal before the bench. Bhardwaj is allegedly accused of aggravated penetrative sexual assault of the girl he was training, as well as criminal intimidation. The incident allegedly occurred in mid-December 2025.

The bench led by Justice Pardiwala declined to entertain the plea filed by Bhardwaj. He had challenged the March 17 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court denying him relief. On January 22, a a designated Pocso court in Faridabad dismissed his pre-arrest bail plea. Bhardwaj approached the high court against the order.