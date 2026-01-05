ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Plea Seeking To Restrain PM Modi From Offering 'Chadar' At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to restrain Prime Minister Narendra Modi from offering a ceremonial 'chadar' at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, saying the issue is 'not justiciable'.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The plea had also challenged the extension of state-sponsored ceremonial honour and symbolic recognition to Islamic scholar Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and to the Ajmer Dargah by the Union government and its instrumentalities.

Advocate Barun Sinha, appearing for petitioner Jitender Singh and others, submitted that the practice of the prime minister offering a 'chadar' at the Ajmer Dargah of Moinuddin Chishti, initiated by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, has continued since without any legal or constitutional basis.