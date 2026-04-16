ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Plea Seeking Directions To Make Voting Compulsory In Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to make voting compulsory in the country, stating that such a mandate falls within the "policy domain."

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench asked PIL petitioner Ajay Goel to approach the stakeholders with the grievances.

During the proceedings, the CJI said democracy thrives on public awareness rather than legal coercion. The bench pointed out the practical difficulties of a mandatory voting law. The bench said on election days, many citizens, including judges, are required to work.

"If we accept this, then my brother Justice Bagchi would have to go to West Bengal to vote even though it is a working day," the CJI said. "Judicial work is also important," Justice Bagchi said. The bench said in a country governed by the rule of law and belief in democracy, where we have shown trust in it for 75 years, everyone is expected to go (and vote).

“If they don't go, they don't go. What is needed is awareness, but we cannot compel," the CJI said. Petitioner suggested that the court should direct the Election Commission to impose restrictions on government amenities for non-voters. The bench questioned the logic of criminalising staying home.