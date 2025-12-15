SC Refuses Plea Assailing DMK Leader Dayanidhi Maran's Election In 2024 LS polls
The petitioner’s counsel contended that Maran published newspaper advertisements during the 48-hour silent period before the voting date and violated the Model Code of Conduct.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 10:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea challenging DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran's election from the Chennai Central constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The petitioner’s counsel contended that Maran published newspaper advertisements during the 48-hour silent period before the voting date and violated the Model Code of Conduct.
The bench orally pointed out that the petitioner got only 696 votes. “You must realise that only 696 voters came for your support. Work for the next election.... Devote time for the next election....”, the bench observed orally.
The counsel argued that advertisements were published on the front page of newspapers on the election day, which was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. "Party workers might have done something," said the bench.
The CJI, in a lighter vein, told the counsel that her client may prepare for the next election and maybe next time he is able to muster support of young lawyers like you, who go in the constituency and give some "firebrand speeches" to sway the people. "Tamil people are very sentimental, very emotional…. So maybe that if you give some good vision and good hopes, they might join your party and they come forward to vote for you…." , said the CJI, in a lighter vein.
The bench said it did not find grounds to interfere with the high court order. After hearing submissions, the bench rejected the plea assailing a March 2025 Madras High Court order that had dismissed a petition against Maran's election. The apex court passed the order on a plea filed by one M L Ravi.
Rejecting the plea, the high court had said it was quite evident from the averments in the main election petition that the petitioner had assumed certain expenditure, to be attributable to the applicant, without any material facts and based on mere presumptions, but it did not make out a cause of action to prima facie establish that there was a corrupt practice.