SC Refuses Plea Assailing DMK Leader Dayanidhi Maran's Election In 2024 LS polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea challenging DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran's election from the Chennai Central constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The petitioner’s counsel contended that Maran published newspaper advertisements during the 48-hour silent period before the voting date and violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The bench orally pointed out that the petitioner got only 696 votes. “You must realise that only 696 voters came for your support. Work for the next election.... Devote time for the next election....”, the bench observed orally.

The counsel argued that advertisements were published on the front page of newspapers on the election day, which was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. "Party workers might have done something," said the bench.