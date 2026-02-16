SC Refuses Plea Against HC Order Quashing 2016 FIR Against Telangana CM Reddy
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea challenging an order passed by the Telangana High Court quashing a 2016 FIR against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court made it clear that the political battles should not be fought in courts.
During the hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the chief minister, termed petitioner N Peddi Raju as an adventurous litigant. The bench said the high court "minutely considered the facts of the case and found that no prima facie case is made out against respondent number 2 (Revanth Reddy)."
The bench said that it was not giving a clean chit to the chief minister, but the high court's views seemed to be “perfectly fine” and more plausible in facts and circumstances of the case. Luthra said earlier he had made allegations against the high court judge in the case. The high court in July, last year, had quashed the FIR against the chief minister.
In an earlier round of litigation, the top court had taken a very strong note of the scandalous and scurrilous allegations made against the high court judge who had passed the order in favour of the chief minister.
The bench, however, had closed the contempt proceedings against litigant N Peddi Raju and two lawyers, who were cautioned that such conduct undermines the integrity of the judicial system and must be "strongly deprecated". The apex court had closed the matter since a Telangana High Court judge accepted the apologies tendered by the errant litigant and his two lawyers.
In 2016, the case was registered at the Gachibowli police station. The complaint named Reddy as accused no. 3. The complainant, associated with the SC Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited, had alleged that at Revanth Reddy's instigation, his brother Kondal Reddy and others trespassed on the Society's land in Gopanpally village and demolished two rooms using an earth-moving machine, intending to occupy the land. The complainant also alleged they made "casteist remarks" against him. CM Reddy later approached the high court in 2020, seeking to quash the case.
