SC Refuses Plea Against HC Order Quashing 2016 FIR Against Telangana CM Reddy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea challenging an order passed by the Telangana High Court quashing a 2016 FIR against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court made it clear that the political battles should not be fought in courts.

During the hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the chief minister, termed petitioner N Peddi Raju as an adventurous litigant. The bench said the high court "minutely considered the facts of the case and found that no prima facie case is made out against respondent number 2 (Revanth Reddy)."

The bench said that it was not giving a clean chit to the chief minister, but the high court's views seemed to be “perfectly fine” and more plausible in facts and circumstances of the case. Luthra said earlier he had made allegations against the high court judge in the case. The high court in July, last year, had quashed the FIR against the chief minister.