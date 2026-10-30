ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses NIA Plea, Challenging Bail For J&K Activist Khurram Parvez In UAPA Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), against the bail granted to human rights activist Khurram Parvez from Jammu and Kashmir, in a case under the anti-terror UAPA law.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. The bench declined to interfere with the Delhi High Court's order, considering the accused's long incarceration.

Parvez’s counsel contended that he has a prosthetic leg and has been in custody for nearly five years. The bench was informed that the framing of charges was deferred, because the NIA sought time on August 19 to file a supplementary chargesheet.

Parvez, the programme coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, and chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, was arrested by the NIA on November 22, 2021.