SC Refuses Centre's Plea Against HC Order To Implement MGNREGA In West Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by the Centre against the Calcutta High Court order, which directed that MGNREGA, the 100-day job guarantee scheme, be implemented prospectively in West Bengal from August 1, 2025.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench declined to entertain the plea filed against the June 18 order of the high court. The apex court made it clear that the order passed by the high court did not warrant interference.

“We are not convinced that the impugned order requires any interference. The SLP (special leave petition) is dismissed”, said the bench. In West Bengal, the MGNREGA scheme has been kept in abeyance for more than three years over allegations of irregularities in the disbursement of measures under the centrally sponsored scheme.