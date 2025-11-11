‘Best Morning To Send A Message’, SC Refuses Bail To A Man Accused Of Spreading ISIS Ideology
The bench was hearing a plea by one Syed Mamoor Ali, who was represented by senior advocate Siddhartha Dave.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 11, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, a day after a car blast near Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed lives of 12 people and left many injured, refused to entertain a bail plea of a person accused of offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in an unrelated case, for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to promote ISIS ideology and carry out terror activities.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended before the bench that it is not the best morning to argue this case after the events of yesterday. However, the bench orally observed, “Best morning to send a message….”.
The bench pointed out that it was an admitted fact that inflammatory material was recovered from the accused. The counsel replied that it was only Islamic literature.
The bench told the counsel that his client had formed a WhatsApp group, and in that group, a flag almost identical to that of ISIS was seen.
“Leave aside the witness, what about the recovery? You formed a WhatsApp group almost identical to ISIS. What is the intention behind that?” asked the bench.
Dave contended before the bench that under the meaning of conspiracy, mere planning was not enough and added that his client has been in jail for over two years. However, the bench observed that he was facing serious accusations.
The bench observed that the petitioner is accused of creating a ring of terror in the country. Dave pressed that no RDX or explosive material was recovered, and the accused was 70 per cent disabled, and he had already spent two-and-a-half years in custody.
After hearing submissions, the apex court refused to entertain the bail plea. The apex court ordered that the trial should be concluded within 2 years, and if it does not get over within this time frame, then the petitioner can reapply for bail if the delay in trial is not attributable to him.