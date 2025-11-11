ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Best Morning To Send A Message’, SC Refuses Bail To A Man Accused Of Spreading ISIS Ideology

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, a day after a car blast near Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed lives of 12 people and left many injured, refused to entertain a bail plea of a person accused of offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in an unrelated case, for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to promote ISIS ideology and carry out terror activities.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended before the bench that it is not the best morning to argue this case after the events of yesterday. However, the bench orally observed, “Best morning to send a message….”.

The bench pointed out that it was an admitted fact that inflammatory material was recovered from the accused. The counsel replied that it was only Islamic literature.

The bench told the counsel that his client had formed a WhatsApp group, and in that group, a flag almost identical to that of ISIS was seen.