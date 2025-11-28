TDP Activists' Double Murder Case: SC Refuses Anticipatory Bail Plea Of YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Brother
The top court said that the accused should go back to jail as their custodial investigation is necessary.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain anticipatory bail pleas by Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy, in the double murder case of two activists of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The top court directed the brothers to surrender in two weeks.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocates Siddharth Dave and Shoeb Alam represented the brothers before the bench. The bench made it clear that it is not keen to entertain their anticipatory bail pleas. The bench said the accused should go back to jail as their custodial investigation is necessary.
The bench said it was surprised that they got access to the case diary at this stage. Dave argued that this is pure and simple political rivalry.
"All right. Then, go inside and come out, higher your status….", said Justice Nath. When the counsel attempted to cite a statement, Justice Mehta said the court is dealing with an anticipatory bail application, and it is not dealing with the trial, where the first statement should be seen, and the second statement should be seen.
The bench said it is not trying to find out omissions and contradictions in the statements in connection with the matter at the stage of anticipatory bail. "Sorry, not possible. Just not possible…Thank you, all Mr Dave", said Justice Mehta, declining to entertain the petitioners' anticipatory bail plea.
"Tampering, plain and simple…you have managed the witnesses…", Justice Mehta orally observed. When the counsel cited press statements, the bench said it cannot consider press statements even in a trial. "Press statements, we will not even touch…does he have control over what media person prints?", said Justice Mehta.
After sensing that the bench is not keen to entertain the matter, the counsel urged the bench to grant some time to surrender. "Normally, in anticipatory bail, there is no time to surrender...the state is there with you, providing you all the documents. Do you want some comments from the court?" observed the bench.
After hearing submissions, the bench agreed to grant time of two weeks to the accused to surrender, subject to police remand. The YSRCP leader's plea contended that on August 29, 2025, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by them in connection with an FIR dated May 24, 2025, registered in Veldurthy Police Station, Palnadu District, Andhra Pradesh. The Pinnelli brothers moved the apex court after they failed to secure relief from the high court.
The plea said the petitioner is a prominent and well-respected member of society. He is a veteran politician who is a member of YSRCP and has served as a member of the legislative assembly for 15 years from 2009 to 2024, representing the Macherla Assembly Constituency in Palnadu District of Andhra Pradesh. He was the party whip of the then-ruling YSRCP from 2019 till 2024.
The plea submitted that ever since the TDP formed the government in Andhra Pradesh in June 2024, the petitioner and other prominent members of the YSRCP have been targets of systematic political vendetta and victims of a series of false and malicious prosecutions initiated by his political opponents.
"As a part of the same political vendetta, the petitioner has been falsely implicated as accused no. 6 in the Subject FIR which relates to an unfortunate double murder of one Javishetti Venkateshwarlu @ Moddayya (Victim No. 1) and his brother, Javisetti Koteswara Rao (Victim No. 2) who were killed while travelling on a motorbike near Bodulapadu village, Palnadu District, Andhra Pradesh", the plea contended.
"It is respectfully submitted that the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the subject FIR based on instructions from his political opponents purely for the purpose of unleashing political vendetta", said the plea.
"The respondent-state has falsely contended before the high court that there were 14 criminal cases pending against the petitioner, whereas it is a fact that the petitioner was finally exonerated (by way of acquittal/quash/withdrawal) in 4 such cases – as such, these cases are non-est against the petitioner", added the plea.
