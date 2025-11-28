ETV Bharat / bharat

TDP Activists' Double Murder Case: SC Refuses Anticipatory Bail Plea Of YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Brother

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain anticipatory bail pleas by Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy, in the double murder case of two activists of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The top court directed the brothers to surrender in two weeks.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocates Siddharth Dave and Shoeb Alam represented the brothers before the bench. The bench made it clear that it is not keen to entertain their anticipatory bail pleas. The bench said the accused should go back to jail as their custodial investigation is necessary.

The bench said it was surprised that they got access to the case diary at this stage. Dave argued that this is pure and simple political rivalry.

"All right. Then, go inside and come out, higher your status….", said Justice Nath. When the counsel attempted to cite a statement, Justice Mehta said the court is dealing with an anticipatory bail application, and it is not dealing with the trial, where the first statement should be seen, and the second statement should be seen.

The bench said it is not trying to find out omissions and contradictions in the statements in connection with the matter at the stage of anticipatory bail. "Sorry, not possible. Just not possible…Thank you, all Mr Dave", said Justice Mehta, declining to entertain the petitioners' anticipatory bail plea.

"Tampering, plain and simple…you have managed the witnesses…", Justice Mehta orally observed. When the counsel cited press statements, the bench said it cannot consider press statements even in a trial. "Press statements, we will not even touch…does he have control over what media person prints?", said Justice Mehta.

After sensing that the bench is not keen to entertain the matter, the counsel urged the bench to grant some time to surrender. "Normally, in anticipatory bail, there is no time to surrender...the state is there with you, providing you all the documents. Do you want some comments from the court?" observed the bench.