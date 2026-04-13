ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refers Plea By Teesta Setalvad Seeking Release Of Passport To 3-Judge Bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday referred activist Teesta Setalvad's application seeking the release of her passport to a three-judge bench. The passport was deposited in court as a bail condition in a matter of alleged fabrication of documents to frame innocent people in post-Godhra riot cases of 2002.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Setalvad before the bench. Sibal said one of the conditions imposed for bail was that the activist's passport would continue to be in the sessions court's custody.

After hearing submissions, the bench directed the registry to place the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. The bench observed that the bail to the activist was granted by a three-judge bench.

The apex court in July 2023 granted her regular bail in the case involving alleged fabrication of documents to frame innocent people in the post-Godhra riot cases, while terming the Gujarat High Court order denying her the relief "perverse" and "contradictory".

Quashing the July 1, 2023, order of the Gujarat High Court, the three-judge bench held that Setalvad's custodial interrogation was not necessary since the chargesheet in the matter was filed and most of the evidence was documentary in nature.