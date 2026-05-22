ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refers Judgement, Denying Bail To Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam, To Larger Bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday referred to a larger bench the questions recently raised on the correctness of an earlier judgement denying bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale made the reference today, while granting interim bail to two other accused persons, Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi, in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Earlier today, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing Delhi Police, submitted that the recent ruling in Syed Iftikhar Andrabi of Kashmir does not lay down the correct position of law on bail under the UAPA.

The bench led by Justice Kumar observed that there was a "perceived conflict" among different benches regarding the understanding of the three-judge bench judgement in Union of India Vs K A Najeeb (2021). The 2021 judgement held that long incarceration can be a ground to grant bail in cases under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, regardless of the statutory rigours.

On May 18, a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said that bail should be the rule even in UAPA cases and stressed that the right to a speedy trial cannot be defeated merely because an accused has been booked under this stringent anti-terror law. “We have serious reservations on various aspects of the judgement in Gulfisha Fatima, including foreclosing the right of the two appellants to seek bail for a period of one year. The judgement in Gulfisha Fatima would have us believe that Najeeb is only a narrow and exceptional departure from Section 43-D(5), justified in extreme factual situations. It is this hollowing out of the import of the observations in Najeeb that we are concerned with,” said Justice Bhuyan in the 102-page judgement.

The bench said that judgements in the Gulfisha Fatima case offered a narrow reading of the K A Najeeb verdict and such reasoning amounts to hollowing out the constitutional course of the three-judge bench decision.

On May 18, the bench made the above observation while granting bail to one Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, J&K resident, who has been in custody since June 2020 in connection with a narco‑terrorism case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Later, a request was made before the bench led by Justice Kumar regarding a reference to a larger bench in the context of this May 18 verdict.

In the reference order passed today, Justice Kumar observed that the Najeeb ruling was not a mathematical command to mechanically grant bail if there was a delay in trial in a UAPA case.

Justice Kumar observed that Gulfisha Fatima understood K A Najeeb as a principled safeguard and not as a mathematical formula. “We do not propose to enter into adjudication of the correctness of the observation made by a coordinate bench. Judgements of this court are not to be answered by a counter-observation from another bench of equal strength. The discipline of precedent demands a higher institutional method,” said the bench.