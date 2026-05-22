ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Redefines 'Unchastity', Affirms Dignity And Privacy While Upholding Conviction

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held that the notion of "unchastity" under criminal law must be interpreted through the lens of modern constitutional values, rejecting outdated patriarchal morality and affirming women's dignity, privacy, and sexual autonomy.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh, however, reduced the three-year sentence to the period already undergone by the appellant, noting the incident occurred in 2015.

The bench made these observations while upholding the conviction of a man under Part II of Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The man was out on bail during the proceedings.

In 2015, a complaint was registered at the All Women Police Station in Gingee, Tamil Nadu. The woman alleged that she was in a two-year relationship with the accused, who secretly recorded her while she was bathing. After their relationship soured, he allegedly threatened to upload the video on Facebook.

The lower court acquitted him of rape and other charges but convicted him under Section 506 Part II IPC for criminal intimidation. In February 2024, the Madras High Court upheld the conviction. The appellant moved the apex court assailing the high court order.

Justice Singh said: "The act of video-recording the victim in a naked state while she was taking a bath and the threat to upload it on digital social media can be construed to be an act amounting to a threat to impute unchastity within the meaning of Part II of Section 506 IPC".

The bench said there can be no doubt that if the video recorded by the appellant is uploaded to social media, as threatened by the appellant, it can certainly injure the reputation of the prosecutrix by imputing unchastity to her by violating her privacy of a very personal and intimate moment concerning her sexual identity.

The bench said the mere threat that the appellant would upload the video of the prosecutrix in a nude state on social media is quite a distressing and frightening proposition for a woman.

"If acute shame, distress, and embarrassment are visited upon a woman due to fear that her nude picture would be displayed to the public, there can be no doubt that such an act would certainly be a cause for alarm, which is what Section 503 IPC speaks of and to the extend, the ingredient for the offence under the first part of Section 503 IPC is clearly made out," it observed.