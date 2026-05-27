ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Recommends CJs Of 4 HCs, Woman Advocate As Its Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, has recommended the appointment of chief justices to four high courts and proposed the elevation of a senior woman advocate as a judge of the apex court. At present, the Supreme Court has 32 judges. With the collegium's recommendation, the number of judges would rise to 36 against the increased strength of 38 judges.

In its meeting held on May 22 and 27, the collegium approved the appointment of Justice Sheel Nagu, chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Shree Chandrashekhar chief justice of the Bombay High Court; Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court; Justice Arun Palli, chief justice of J&K & Ladakh High Court, and senior advocate V Mohana as judges of the Supreme Court.

Mohana, who hails from Tamil Nadu, would be only the second woman lawyer, practising in the apex court to get a direct elevation to the Supreme Court, if the Centre approves the recommendations.