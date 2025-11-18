SC By 2:1 Majority Recall Verdict Barring Post-Facto Green Clearances
The May 16 verdict concerned granting retrospective environmental clearances to projects which are found in violation of environmental norms.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, by a 2:1 majority, recalled its May 16 judgment, which prohibited the Centre from granting retrospective environmental clearances (ECs) to projects found violating environmental norms.
The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The three-judge bench delivered three separate verdicts on a batch of nearly 40 review and modification pleas filed against the Vanshakti judgment.
CJI Gavai and Justice Chandran recalled the May 16 verdict. The CJI said that the matter will be placed before an appropriate bench for the reconsideration of the issues afresh. However, Justice Bhuyan dissented, saying that retrospective clearances are unknown to environmental law. Justice Bhuyan said that there is no concept of ex-post facto environmental clearance in environmental law.
CJI Gavai observed that a two-judge bench in Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (2020), even while holding that post-facto EC should not be normally granted, regularised the post-facto ECs with a direction to pay monetary penalties.
It was also observed that in D Swamy vs Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, it was held that post-facto EC can be granted in exceptional cases. The CJI observed that the Vanashakti judgment was rendered without taking notice of these judgments of coordinate benches.
The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day. The May 16 verdict by a bench of Justice A S Oka, since retired, and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had barred the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the authorities concerned from granting retrospective ECs to projects which are found in violation of environmental norms.
The apex court in October had reserved the verdict after hearing a battery of senior advocates, appearing for various industrial and infrastructural entities as well as government bodies, in favour of the review or modification of the impugned judgment.
Also Read: