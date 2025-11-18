ETV Bharat / bharat

SC By 2:1 Majority Recall Verdict Barring Post-Facto Green Clearances

A file image of the building of the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Friday, November 7, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, by a 2:1 majority, recalled its May 16 judgment, which prohibited the Centre from granting retrospective environmental clearances (ECs) to projects found violating environmental norms.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The three-judge bench delivered three separate verdicts on a batch of nearly 40 review and modification pleas filed against the Vanshakti judgment.

CJI Gavai and Justice Chandran recalled the May 16 verdict. The CJI said that the matter will be placed before an appropriate bench for the reconsideration of the issues afresh. However, Justice Bhuyan dissented, saying that retrospective clearances are unknown to environmental law. Justice Bhuyan said that there is no concept of ex-post facto environmental clearance in environmental law.

CJI Gavai observed that a two-judge bench in Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (2020), even while holding that post-facto EC should not be normally granted, regularised the post-facto ECs with a direction to pay monetary penalties.