ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Raps CBI, Hints At Forming SIT To Reinvestigate 2012 Shoujanya Rape And Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sharply criticised the CBI’s probe into the 2012 rape and murder of 17‑year‑old Shoujanya at Dharmasthala, and indicated it may permit the Karnataka government to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to reopen the case after the accused was acquitted.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva. Karnataka’s Additional Advocate General Avishkar Singhvi contended that the state police initially probed the matter for about a year before it was transferred to the CID and then to the CBI in 2013.

The bench reserved judgment on a petition seeking a fresh inquiry following the acquittal of the accused. The court’s remarks reflected deep unease with the quality of the federal probe. The bench observed that the CBI’s investigating officer (IO) had acted as a judge -- he looked at the evidence collected earlier and gave his report.

The bench observed that the IO did not conduct any independent investigation. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocates Shobha Gupta Anand Sanjay M Nuli and Shekhar G Devasa sought a de novo probe by an SIT. They pointed at the statement of the CBI's Investigating Officer.

It was argued that the victim’s mother's statement was not recorded by any of the three agencies during their investigation. The bench observed, “Perhaps, it is very damaging, it reflects very poorly on the CBI... nothing more, nothing less.”

“He does not even visit the scene of the crime. He does not even go there... a girl has been brutally raped and murdered," said the bench, underlining the gravity of the alleged lapses. The CBI’s counsel argued that the incident took place in 2012, the central agency took over the investigation in 2013, and the charge sheet was complete in 2015.

The bench asked the CBI counsel, “Are you saying after 12 years, the CBI is not capable of finding any evidence?” The CBI counsel, opposing the reinvestigation, argued that the entire trial has taken place and it will change entire criminal jurisprudence.

The bench observed that the CBI’s role in the matter had become untenable. "Obviously the CBI is out, it cannot be trusted. It is better that the State (police) only does the investigation,” observed the bench.