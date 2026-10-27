ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Questions Years Of Delay In Cancer Drug Cap, Recounts Rs 11,000 Injection Sold for Rs 1.3 Lakh

New Delhi: Questioning why it took years for the government to cap trade margins on anti-cancer drugs, the Supreme Court on Tuesday voiced anguish over the human cost of drug pricing policies.

It recounted the case of a cancer patient whose husband, a medicine distributor, was allegedly forced to buy an injection for Rs 1.3 lakh from a private hospital despite sourcing the same drug himself for Rs 11,000. Observing that "these are lives of people, not commerce," the Supreme Court asked how many patients may have suffered or died while the government remained silent on what it described as excessive profiteering in the healthcare system.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing two petitions that flagged the issue of medicine pricing in the country. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre.

“Who fixes the MRP? Who caters to the difference, please? A 400% difference—who gives the justification for that? From Rs 11,000 to Rs 1,30,000. Policy is based on only one rationale: give benefit to the corporates,” the court said.

During the hearing, the bench said the decision of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) seems to come out post intervention of this court and it seems to be totally defunct.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers announced a price cap of 30 per cent on the trade margins of 137 cancer medicines, over the cost of the drug at the first point, either to a stockist/distributor or the hospital.

While the Centre highlighted this capping of cancer medicines, the bench recounted a grim tale of exploitation and human suffering at the hands of private hospitals.

Justice Mehta told Bhati, “An information which may be disturbing to everyone. A medical dealer of a particular injection used in chemotherapy. His wife suffered from cancer and was taking treatment in a very renowned hospital. We will not take the name of the hospital. He requested the hospital authorities, I am myself a dealer, and the injection comes to me at Rs 11,000…the hospital refused to administer that injection and charged Rs 1.3 Lakh for that injection. Do you have any justification for this loot, please? That is why we are pained…. This is a month-old example.”

Justice Mehta said it seems the public is living in a daydream, thinking they would someday benefit from DPCO (The Drugs Prices Control Order). “We are in a system of a socialistic government. For whose benefit is this difference being created… there is one more component: commission of corporate hospitals. That is provided by the manufacturers… who suffers?” asked the bench.

Bhati said the mandate with the authority is to implement the DPCO. “Why not apply DPCO to every drug and every device? Bring everything under the coverage of DPCO, you have a margin of maximum 16%,” said Justice Mehta.

The bench was informed that DPCO covers every drug whether scheduled or non-scheduled but DPCO itself contemplates. “That non-scheduled drugs will be out of its coverage,” added Justice Mehta.

Bhati said only MRP is regulated on year-on a-year increase. “Who fixes the MRP? Who caters to the difference, please? A 400% difference—who gives the justification for that? From Rs 11,000 to Rs 1,30,000. Policy is based on only one rationale: give benefit to the corporates,” observed the bench, adding that it is only looking at the policy from the perspective of the poor patient.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers announced a price cap of 30 per cent on the trade margins of 137 cancer medicines (ETV Bharat)

Bhati said she can see court’s pain but what is weighing with the government is also that the market needs a level playing field on its own and regulate itself. The bench noted that government pharmacies sell the same medicine for Rs 6, which has an MRP of Rs 270 and asked about market forces, stating it could provide 100 such examples.

Justice Mehta orally remarked that perhaps the Centre was not keen on providing the solution. Bhati said the decision is not to have a full control but to make only interventions from time to time, rather than controlling the entire market model, and that they have moved far away from the control Raj or era.

“Where is the justification for the 300% difference in price to the retailer and MRP? What is the purpose of keeping that MRP? Have you given one justification in any of your affidavits where that difference goes? For whose benefit is that difference…?” asked the bench.

Bhati said she cannot give that justification but the government monitors these differences so that interventions can be made from time to time.

The bench asked the Centre why the entire system was working to help a section of people. Referring to the massive difference between the MRP and the price to the retailer, the bench said, "The government is allowing this to happen. It is under the government's own eyes that it is happening."

"Should it be allowed to run amok?" the bench asked.