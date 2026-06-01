ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Questions Waqf Institution's Plea For Court Fees Exemption In Tribunals

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the legal basis for exempting waqf institutions from paying court fees in proceedings before state waqf tribunals. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar.

During the hearing, advocate Ejaz Maqbool, appearing for petitioners, sought time to file additional documents challenging the Gujarat High Court's December 2025 decision. Justice Narasimha questioned Maqbool about the basis for claiming exemption from court fees. "How can there be an exemption? What is the law that allows you to seek an exemption from court fees?" he asked.

Maqbool responded that the petitioners would address the issue in detail. He requested the court to defer the hearing to August 7.