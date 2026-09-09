SC Questions Prosecution Of Husbands Amid Marital Rape Exception Challenge
After hearing detailed submissions, the bench directed that the matter be listed for final hearing after three weeks on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST|
Updated : September 9, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked whether a husband can be prosecuted for raping his wife while the constitutional validity of the marital rape exception remains pending. Marital rape is excluded from the ambit of ‘rape’ by way of Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant raised the query regarding a judgment by the Karnataka High Court, which held that the exception is not absolute, and a husband who forces non-consensual sex on his wife was liable to be prosecuted under Section 376 IPC. The bench was hearing a batch of pleas challenging/supporting the marital rape exception (Exception 2) under Section 375 IPC (now Section 63 BNS).
The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, orally observed that it fully appreciates the petitioners' submission that marriage does not result in the extinction of individual autonomy. The petitioners' counsel contended that rape within marriage must lead to prosecution.
The bench said, let us examine the law as it stands, and it is a penal law, and therefore, before a person can be prosecuted, rightly or wrongly, a constitutional court has to render a verdict that the exception is unreasonable or manifestly arbitrary. The bench added that only then can prosecution on that score be permitted.
Citing a counsel’s argument, the bench said she is arguing that a person in matrimony subjected to involuntary sexual intercourse is definitely a victim.
The bench said the question is whether, despite such status as a victim, the State defines it as rape or not. “The exception does not protect a perpetrator if he has caused grievous injury or death…" the bench observed orally.
“Till we take a call on constitutional vires of the exception, can a prosecution be permitted or not?”, observed Justice Bagchi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the exception should continue until then.
The bench also asked, “Under the new statutory regime, an offence that could be committed on a woman…if an offence under Section 377, committed on a woman who incidentally is also his wife—is it not now an offence?” Mehta said, "Under your lordships’ judgment, no."
“If the accused is a husband, then it is accepted…if the husband commits these acts, then he is out," argued another counsel. Mehta requested pardon and added that whether the act is unnatural or natural is not the domain of the court.
A counsel argued that criminalisation of marital rape would not amount to creation of a new offence, as the offense is already exists in statute and only a class of individuals has been carved out. Justice Bagchi disagreed with this contention. "You cannot see the Constitution in silos. When it comes to the right under Article 21, it equally impacts the right under Article 20. In penal laws, we have to factor in questions of mens rea (criminal intent), culpability and the way we interpret the Constitution, so that we do not spring surprises upon our citizens," he observed orally
After hearing detailed submissions, the bench directed that the matter be listed for final hearing after three weeks on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The bench noted that the Centre had already filed its affidavit in the matter.
Centre's affidavit
In October 2024, the Union government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape, saying that in matters falling squarely within the domain of the regulation of marital relationship between spouses, a societal issue, due deference be exercised while testing the validity of legislative choice made by the Parliament. Marital rape is excluded from the ambit of "rape" by way of Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In the counter-affidavit, the Union Home Ministry said that, given the nature of the marital institution in our socio-legal milieu, if the legislature is of the view that, for preservation of the marital institution, the impugned exception should be retained, it is submitted that it would not be appropriate for the apex court to strike down the exception.
The affidavit said the Centre is committed to fully and meaningfully protecting the liberty, dignity and rights of every woman who is the fundamental foundation and a pillar of a civilised society.
The government said it attaches the highest importance to ending all kinds of violence and offences causing physical, sexual, verbal, emotional and economic abuse, including domestic violence against women.
The government asserted that a woman's consent is not obliterated by marriage, and its violation should result in penal consequences. “However, the consequences of such violations within marriage differ from those outside it. Parliament has provided different remedies, including criminal law provisions, to protect consent within marriage”, said the affidavit filed in the apex court.
The government said that Sections 354, 354A, 354B and 498A and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 provide for a sufficiently adequate remedy which includes penal consequences, thereby protecting the right and dignity of a woman even within the institution of marriage.
It added that this distinction, premised upon the obvious societal and logical difference between the actions taking place within the institution of marriage as opposed to actions outside the marital institution, is a justifiably reasonable consequence, which cannot be termed to be falling foul of Article 14 and/or Article 21 of the Constitution.
The Centre said that, in matters falling squarely within the domain of the regulation of marital relationship between spouses, thereby being a societal issue, due deference be exercised while testing the validity of legislative choice made by the Parliament. “In such situations, the Parliament makes a choice on factors which may be beyond the judicial realm, the basis of such choice being the Parliament being a body directly elected by the people and thereby presumed to be aware of the needs and the understanding of the people on such delicate and sensitive issues”, said the affidavit.
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