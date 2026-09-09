ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Questions Prosecution Of Husbands Amid Marital Rape Exception Challenge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked whether a husband can be prosecuted for raping his wife while the constitutional validity of the marital rape exception remains pending. Marital rape is excluded from the ambit of ‘rape’ by way of Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant raised the query regarding a judgment by the Karnataka High Court, which held that the exception is not absolute, and a husband who forces non-consensual sex on his wife was liable to be prosecuted under Section 376 IPC. The bench was hearing a batch of pleas challenging/supporting the marital rape exception (Exception 2) under Section 375 IPC (now Section 63 BNS).

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, orally observed that it fully appreciates the petitioners' submission that marriage does not result in the extinction of individual autonomy. The petitioners' counsel contended that rape within marriage must lead to prosecution.

The bench said, let us examine the law as it stands, and it is a penal law, and therefore, before a person can be prosecuted, rightly or wrongly, a constitutional court has to render a verdict that the exception is unreasonable or manifestly arbitrary. The bench added that only then can prosecution on that score be permitted.

Citing a counsel’s argument, the bench said she is arguing that a person in matrimony subjected to involuntary sexual intercourse is definitely a victim.

The bench said the question is whether, despite such status as a victim, the State defines it as rape or not. “The exception does not protect a perpetrator if he has caused grievous injury or death…" the bench observed orally.

“Till we take a call on constitutional vires of the exception, can a prosecution be permitted or not?”, observed Justice Bagchi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the exception should continue until then.

The bench also asked, “Under the new statutory regime, an offence that could be committed on a woman…if an offence under Section 377, committed on a woman who incidentally is also his wife—is it not now an offence?” Mehta said, "Under your lordships’ judgment, no."

“If the accused is a husband, then it is accepted…if the husband commits these acts, then he is out," argued another counsel. Mehta requested pardon and added that whether the act is unnatural or natural is not the domain of the court.

A counsel argued that criminalisation of marital rape would not amount to creation of a new offence, as the offense is already exists in statute and only a class of individuals has been carved out. Justice Bagchi disagreed with this contention. "You cannot see the Constitution in silos. When it comes to the right under Article 21, it equally impacts the right under Article 20. In penal laws, we have to factor in questions of mens rea (criminal intent), culpability and the way we interpret the Constitution, so that we do not spring surprises upon our citizens," he observed orally