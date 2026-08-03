ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Questions Arunachal Pradesh Govt's Non-Cooperation Over CBI Allegations In Award Of Contracts To CM Khandu’s Family

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) after the CBI claimed state’s non‑cooperation in its probe into contracts allegedly awarded to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s family. The apex court asked the officials to explain why its directions had not been complied with.

On April 6, this year, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the award of contracts for development work in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members. The apex court said the Arunachal Pradesh government and all its concerned departments, authorities, and instrumentalities, should cooperate fully with the CBI.

The court made it clear that the state of Arunachal Pradesh must ensure that no record, physical or electronic, relevant to the subject matter of the enquiry and investigation is destroyed. The apex court directed the CBI to file a status report before it within 16 weeks.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on Monday. The bench was considering a status report filed by the CBI pursuant to the apex court’s April 6 order.

The CBI submitted a status report on July 17, 2026. “Call the chief secretary,” said the bench, after noting that the state government’s counsel was not present in the court.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGOs, said the preliminary enquiry is normally only for the purpose of deciding whether an FIR should be registered or not. “Have you collected material, prima facie…?” the bench asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, who represented the CBI.