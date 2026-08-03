SC Questions Arunachal Pradesh Govt's Non-Cooperation Over CBI Allegations In Award Of Contracts To CM Khandu’s Family
The court made it clear that the state must ensure no record, physical or electronic, relevant to the subject matter enquiry and investigation is destroyed.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 3, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) after the CBI claimed state’s non‑cooperation in its probe into contracts allegedly awarded to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s family. The apex court asked the officials to explain why its directions had not been complied with.
On April 6, this year, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the award of contracts for development work in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members. The apex court said the Arunachal Pradesh government and all its concerned departments, authorities, and instrumentalities, should cooperate fully with the CBI.
The court made it clear that the state of Arunachal Pradesh must ensure that no record, physical or electronic, relevant to the subject matter of the enquiry and investigation is destroyed. The apex court directed the CBI to file a status report before it within 16 weeks.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on Monday. The bench was considering a status report filed by the CBI pursuant to the apex court’s April 6 order.
The CBI submitted a status report on July 17, 2026. “Call the chief secretary,” said the bench, after noting that the state government’s counsel was not present in the court.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGOs, said the preliminary enquiry is normally only for the purpose of deciding whether an FIR should be registered or not. “Have you collected material, prima facie…?” the bench asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, who represented the CBI.
Citing the CBI’s status report, Justice Mehta said, “None of the procurement manuals have been followed. Oral work orders, no quotations, file noting, approval records—nothing. Why do you need anything more?” Nataraj submitted that some documents will be required to correlate and the agency will do it in a proper manner.
Bhushan said then the CBI would have to register the FIR. The bench noted that the CBI asked the state government, which did not provide the information. Bhushan insisted that the CBI can take coercive steps. “It does not seem to be a proper manner. Just giving the long rope…,” observed Justice Mehta.
The bench noted that perusal of the CBI’s report reflects that there is non-cooperation at the end of the state government in providing the necessary records, as was directed by the court’s judgment in April, 2026.
“Issue notice to the chief secretary Arunachal Pradesh and principal secretary, Home, government of Arunachal Pradesh. Making it returnable on August 24, 2026”, said the bench, adding that both these officers shall remain present before it along with their response to the CBI’s report. “Also explain to us why there was non-cooperation and non-compliance with directions issued by this court,” said Justice Nath.
“In such circumstances, leaving the matter to be investigated by agencies that function under the administrative control of the State would raise a serious and reasonable apprehension, in the public mind, about institutional independence. The credibility of the process is as important as its eventual outcome. Where a case concerns the integrity of public procurement and involves allegations of conflict of interest at the highest levels, an investigation must be not only fair but must also appear fair”, said the apex court in its April order.
The order was passed on a plea filed by NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa alleged that all government contracts in the state were being awarded to the CM's close family members
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