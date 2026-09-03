SC Quashes Rs 425 Cr Customs Penalty, Slams AI-Generated Precedents
The use of AI in this case proves fatal to the sustainability of the order imposing a penalty on the appellant, the bench said.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 1:30 AM IST|
Updated : September 3, 2026 at 1:44 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Rs 425.27‑crore customs penalty against a diamond trader after finding that the adjudicating authority had relied on “non‑existent” or wrongly cited judicial precedents—apparently generated or hallucinated by artificial intelligence.
A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu allowed the civil appeal filed by one Vijay Ghanshyam Gadiya and quashed both the Gujarat High Court order and the original customs adjudication order.
The bench said entering into the merits of the challenge is unnecessary, since it has been contended on behalf of the appellant that several judgments and articles cited by the Additional Commissioner of Customs, Surat, in the Order-in-Original dated 8th October, 2025 are generated using Artificial Intelligence.
“We have made the effort to individually verify whether such contention of the appellant is true. Upon verifying such judgments and articles, it does appear that the second respondent (Additional Commissioner of Customs) has relied upon case laws that are either non-existent or have fake citations”, said the bench.
The bench said a further investigation has also revealed that some of the case laws relied upon by the second respondent, which do exist, do not lay down the ratio deduced therefrom, and it appears to be a hallucination of AI.
“At this juncture, we may also add a comment on the use of Artificial Intelligence in adjudicatory processes. While this issue incidentally falls upon us to be considered, use of AI in the process of adjudication is not foreign. Quite the contrary, this Court has recently released draft Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts, 2026, calling for comments and suggestions”, said the bench.
“The use of AI in this case, resulting in reliance placed by the second respondent on material which is dubious, proves fatal to the sustainability of the order imposing penalty on the appellant. Such circumstances compel us to interfere and remand the case. Learned Additional Solicitor General has not joined issue”, said the bench.
Allowing the civil appeal, the bench said, “the impugned order of the High Court confirming the penalty is consequently set aside together with the Orderin-Original, with the result that the proceedings against the appellant before the second respondent shall stand revived for being decided afresh by an officer of the same rank other than the one who passed the order dated 8th October, 2025.”
The Additional Commissioner of Customs, Surat passed an Order-in-Original dated 8th October, 2025 imposing a penalty of Rs. 425,27,99,100/- on the appellant, under Section 114 of the Customs Act, 1962, for mis-declaring a consignment of natural diamonds as lab-grown diamonds to pay a lower tariff.
The challenge to the said penalty by the appellant before the High Court of Gujarat failed, as his appeal stood dismissed vide order dated 20th January, 2026.
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