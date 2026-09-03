ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Quashes Rs 425 Cr Customs Penalty, Slams AI-Generated Precedents

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Rs 425.27‑crore customs penalty against a diamond trader after finding that the adjudicating authority had relied on “non‑existent” or wrongly cited judicial precedents—apparently generated or hallucinated by artificial intelligence.

A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu allowed the civil appeal filed by one Vijay Ghanshyam Gadiya and quashed both the Gujarat High Court order and the original customs adjudication order.

The bench said entering into the merits of the challenge is unnecessary, since it has been contended on behalf of the appellant that several judgments and articles cited by the Additional Commissioner of Customs, Surat, in the Order-in-Original dated 8th October, 2025 are generated using Artificial Intelligence.

“We have made the effort to individually verify whether such contention of the appellant is true. Upon verifying such judgments and articles, it does appear that the second respondent (Additional Commissioner of Customs) has relied upon case laws that are either non-existent or have fake citations”, said the bench.

The bench said a further investigation has also revealed that some of the case laws relied upon by the second respondent, which do exist, do not lay down the ratio deduced therefrom, and it appears to be a hallucination of AI.