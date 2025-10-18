‘Breaching Human Rights Guarantees’: SC Quashes Prosecution Of NRI On Possession Of Reindeer Horn
The apex court stated that allowing further prosecution of the petitioner would be tantamount to gross abuse of the process of the court.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently ended a harrowing ordeal for a non-resident Indian (NRI) who had been arrested in Delhi in January 2025 for allegedly carrying a deer horn. Forensic analysis later revealed that the horn belonged to a reindeer, a species not protected under Indian wildlife law. The NRI spent 14 days in custody and faced a prolonged legal battle over the next several months to prove his innocence.
On October 13, a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta quashed the prosecution of Rocky Abhraham, saying: “This court feels an imminent need to require the jurisdictional agencies concerned, handling affairs at the international airports, to sensitise their officers in the prevailing laws before taking the drastic step of detention and arrest of an international traveller."
The bench said it feels that allowing further prosecution of the petitioner in this case would be tantamount to gross abuse of the process of the court. The apex court disapproved of jurisdictional agencies handling affairs at the international airports of taking any decision in haste; rather, they should adopt a pragmatic approach. "Needless to state that any such step should not be taken in haste and must be preceded by appropriate legal opinion and with a pragmatic approach," said the bench.
The petitioner is a citizen of India who has been settled in Italy for the past 23 years, and he was travelling from Italy to Kochi via Delhi for his annual vacation and to undergo knee surgery. He was apprehended at Delhi Domestic Airport on January 16, 2025, while proceeding from the International Terminal to the Domestic Terminal. He was allegedly found in possession of a deer horn in violation of the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
A forensic report dated January 20, 2025, issued by the Wildlife Institute of India said: “The result of the laboratory analysis of the evidence sample(s) received in the institute is as follows: Biological sample marked by us as F-5363 was concluded to be Reindeer (Rangifer Tarandus)."
Reindeer is not a species covered under the category of a protected or prohibited animal as per the schedule of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Abraham pleaded his innocence before the trial court and the high court, as the bail condition prohibited his travel abroad, and he was facing an imminent threat of losing his employment.
Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati submitted before the apex court that in view of the forensic report issued by the Wildlife Institute of India, the prosecution of the petitioner in the aforesaid FIR is not warranted, and in all probability the police would be filing a closure report.
“The aforesaid factual position is also reflected from the status report dated 20 March, 2025 filed by the concerned SHO in the pending writ petition before the high Court, which makes it evident that the article recovered from the petitioner upon DNA analysis was a reindeer horn which does not infringe any provision of law about forest or wildlife in India," noted the apex court.
The bench noted that, considering the sensitive nature of the matter and the reliefs sought in the petition, viz., complexities in the matter of furnishing bail bonds and the pathetic conditions in prison, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) was also made a party in the writ petition vide order passed on September 1, 2025.
NALSA drew the court’s attention to a previous order, whereby cognisance has already been taken to address the systemic problem of undertrial prisoners continuing to languish in custody on account of their inability to furnish sureties or to satisfy onerous bail conditions.
The apex court cited a recent incident at Jaipur airport where an octogenarian passenger’s pre-owned Rolex watch was seized on suspicion of being a luxury good, but later it was found that the watch was lawfully owned. “Such ill-advised actions tend to bring the country’s reputation into disrepute in international fora, in addition to breaching human rights guarantees,” said the apex court.
Abraham was incarcerated for 14 days in Tihar Jail after his bail plea was initially rejected by a magistrate. He was subsequently granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tis Hazari Courts, on 22nd January, 2025, subject to the condition of furnishing two sureties along with a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each, and with a further restriction prohibiting the petitioner from leaving the country.
His relatives had to travel from Kerala to Delhi to arrange the sureties, delaying his release. Abraham was represented in the court by advocate Wills Mathews.
While the Delhi High Court was still seized of Abraham’s plea to quash the FIR, the apex court invoked its extraordinary powers under Articles 136 and 142 of the Constitution to put an end to the proceedings against Abraham.
"Consequently, we hereby declare the arrest of the petitioner and so also the FIR and all proceedings sought to be taken thereunder against the petitioner to be unlawful. The same are hereby quashed. The writ petition pending before the High Court and the proceedings, if any, pending before the jurisdictional trial court shall also stand closed", said the apex court.
