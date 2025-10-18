ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Breaching Human Rights Guarantees’: SC Quashes Prosecution Of NRI On Possession Of Reindeer Horn

New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently ended a harrowing ordeal for a non-resident Indian (NRI) who had been arrested in Delhi in January 2025 for allegedly carrying a deer horn. Forensic analysis later revealed that the horn belonged to a reindeer, a species not protected under Indian wildlife law. The NRI spent 14 days in custody and faced a prolonged legal battle over the next several months to prove his innocence.

On October 13, a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta quashed the prosecution of Rocky Abhraham, saying: “This court feels an imminent need to require the jurisdictional agencies concerned, handling affairs at the international airports, to sensitise their officers in the prevailing laws before taking the drastic step of detention and arrest of an international traveller."

The bench said it feels that allowing further prosecution of the petitioner in this case would be tantamount to gross abuse of the process of the court. The apex court disapproved of jurisdictional agencies handling affairs at the international airports of taking any decision in haste; rather, they should adopt a pragmatic approach. "Needless to state that any such step should not be taken in haste and must be preceded by appropriate legal opinion and with a pragmatic approach," said the bench.

The petitioner is a citizen of India who has been settled in Italy for the past 23 years, and he was travelling from Italy to Kochi via Delhi for his annual vacation and to undergo knee surgery. He was apprehended at Delhi Domestic Airport on January 16, 2025, while proceeding from the International Terminal to the Domestic Terminal. He was allegedly found in possession of a deer horn in violation of the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

A forensic report dated January 20, 2025, issued by the Wildlife Institute of India said: “The result of the laboratory analysis of the evidence sample(s) received in the institute is as follows: Biological sample marked by us as F-5363 was concluded to be Reindeer (Rangifer Tarandus)."

Reindeer is not a species covered under the category of a protected or prohibited animal as per the schedule of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Abraham pleaded his innocence before the trial court and the high court, as the bail condition prohibited his travel abroad, and he was facing an imminent threat of losing his employment.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati submitted before the apex court that in view of the forensic report issued by the Wildlife Institute of India, the prosecution of the petitioner in the aforesaid FIR is not warranted, and in all probability the police would be filing a closure report.