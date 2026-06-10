ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Quashes POCSO Case Against Man Using Extraordinary Power

New Delhi: Invoking its extraordinary authority under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court has quashed the conviction of a man sentenced under the POCSO Act after noting that the victim had married the accused on attaining the age of majority.

Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary for doing "complete justice" in any cause pending before it to ensure justice In this case, the man and the woman fell in love while she was studying in class 12.

When he refused to marry her, she filed a complaint against the man, resulting in him being sentenced to 10 years under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for having physical relations with a minor.

The woman later married another man, who left her days after he came to know of her previous relationship. While out on bail, the man reconciled with her, and they both married and started living together.