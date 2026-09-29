SC Quashes NSA Detention Of Sambhal Violence Accused
The bench imposed a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs on the government for passing the illegal preventive detention order of Mulla Afroz
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 29, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the preventive detention of Mulla Afroz, accused of masterminding the 2024 Sambhal violence, under the National Security Act. A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu set aside the Allahabad High Court’s order, which upheld the detention order.
The apex court held that the Uttar Pradesh government couldn't have passed the preventive detention order based on a confession allegedly made by Afroz in police custody. The bench imposed a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs on the government for passing the illegal preventive detention order. The detailed order will be uploaded later today.
On September 8, the apex court asked the Uttar Pradesh government whether a preventive detention order -- under the National Security Act -- can be passed based on a confession allegedly made by a person in police custody.
Afroz challenged the preventive detention under the National Security Act in the apex court. The Central Government, Uttar Pradesh Government, District Magistrate, and Superintendent of Police were respondents in the plea.
During the hearing, the bench asked whether a strong possibility of recreating an atmosphere of terror constitutes sufficient material to justify a preventive detention order.
The state’s counsel stressed the “likelihood” that the petitioner could cause violence or affect public order. It was also vehemently argued that if the material available demonstrates such likelihood, it would be sufficient to justify preventive detention.
The bench queried whether a detention order could be passed on the basis of a confession made in police custody. After hearing the submissions, the apex court reserved its order.
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