ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Quashes NSA Detention Of Sambhal Violence Accused

Police personnel stand guard as people shop in a bustling market, following the return to normalcy after recent violence in Sambhal, on Saturday, December 7, 2024. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the preventive detention of Mulla Afroz, accused of masterminding the 2024 Sambhal violence, under the National Security Act. A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu set aside the Allahabad High Court’s order, which upheld the detention order.

The apex court held that the Uttar Pradesh government couldn't have passed the preventive detention order based on a confession allegedly made by Afroz in police custody. The bench imposed a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs on the government for passing the illegal preventive detention order. The detailed order will be uploaded later today.

On September 8, the apex court asked the Uttar Pradesh government whether a preventive detention order -- under the National Security Act -- can be passed based on a confession allegedly made by a person in police custody.

Afroz challenged the preventive detention under the National Security Act in the apex court. The Central Government, Uttar Pradesh Government, District Magistrate, and Superintendent of Police were respondents in the plea.