ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Can’t Use Criminal Law To Harass Innocents’, SC Quashes FIRs Against SHUATS V-C Under 2021 UP Anti-Conversion Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed multiple FIRs registered at Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, against the vice chancellor of a university and its officials over the alleged offence of "mass religious conversions" of Hindus into Christianity.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, 158-page judgment, said the criminal law cannot be allowed to be made a tool of harassment of innocent persons, allowing prosecuting agencies to initiate prosecution at their whims and fancy, on the basis of completely incredulous material.

“Having noticed the glaring infirmities in the registration of FIR (2022), it was not open to the police to overcome the difficulty by getting persons with vested interests to make complaints regarding the same alleged incident after a considerable delay and thereafter initiate a fresh round of investigation against largely the same set of accused persons”, noted the bench.

The bench said, unfortunately, this is the only impression which the material on record has left on us. “In such circumstances, it would only perpetuate the already committed injustice to allow the proceedings emanating from FIR (2023) to continue”, it said.

In a significant judgment regarding the invocation of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, the apex court quashed as many as five FIRs against several persons, including Rajendra Bihari Lal, vice chancellor of Uttar Pradesh's Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS).

Justice Pardiwala, who authored the judgment, found that the FIRs were vitiated by legal infirmities, procedural lapses, and lack of credible material, and ruled that continuing such prosecutions would amount to a "travesty of justice".

The bench, while dealing with the veracity of statements of witnesses, said, "neither the witnesses underwent unlawful religious conversion, nor were they present at the place of the alleged mass conversion dated April 14, 2022."

“The hands of the court cannot be said to be tied where, on an overall view of the matter, it appears that continuation of criminal proceedings would result in a travesty of justice, even when the materials gathered may satisfy the ingredients necessary to constitute the offence”, said the bench.

The bench declined to accept the contention that FIRs should not be quashed by it while exercising its power under Article 32 (right to move SC for enforcement of fundamental rights) under the Constitution.

The apex court dealt in detail with the facts of each FIR and pointed out the glaring deficiency, including that no victim of conversion approached the police with the complaint.