‘Can’t Use Criminal Law To Harass Innocents’, SC Quashes FIRs Against SHUATS V-C Under 2021 UP Anti-Conversion Law
The apex court quashed FIRs against several persons, including Rajendra Bihari Lal, vice chancellor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed multiple FIRs registered at Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, against the vice chancellor of a university and its officials over the alleged offence of "mass religious conversions" of Hindus into Christianity.
A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, 158-page judgment, said the criminal law cannot be allowed to be made a tool of harassment of innocent persons, allowing prosecuting agencies to initiate prosecution at their whims and fancy, on the basis of completely incredulous material.
“Having noticed the glaring infirmities in the registration of FIR (2022), it was not open to the police to overcome the difficulty by getting persons with vested interests to make complaints regarding the same alleged incident after a considerable delay and thereafter initiate a fresh round of investigation against largely the same set of accused persons”, noted the bench.
The bench said, unfortunately, this is the only impression which the material on record has left on us. “In such circumstances, it would only perpetuate the already committed injustice to allow the proceedings emanating from FIR (2023) to continue”, it said.
In a significant judgment regarding the invocation of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, the apex court quashed as many as five FIRs against several persons, including Rajendra Bihari Lal, vice chancellor of Uttar Pradesh's Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS).
Justice Pardiwala, who authored the judgment, found that the FIRs were vitiated by legal infirmities, procedural lapses, and lack of credible material, and ruled that continuing such prosecutions would amount to a "travesty of justice".
The bench, while dealing with the veracity of statements of witnesses, said, "neither the witnesses underwent unlawful religious conversion, nor were they present at the place of the alleged mass conversion dated April 14, 2022."
“The hands of the court cannot be said to be tied where, on an overall view of the matter, it appears that continuation of criminal proceedings would result in a travesty of justice, even when the materials gathered may satisfy the ingredients necessary to constitute the offence”, said the bench.
The bench declined to accept the contention that FIRs should not be quashed by it while exercising its power under Article 32 (right to move SC for enforcement of fundamental rights) under the Constitution.
The apex court dealt in detail with the facts of each FIR and pointed out the glaring deficiency, including that no victim of conversion approached the police with the complaint.
The bench said, “the inexplicable delay in the registration of FIR Nos. 47, 54, 55 and 60 of 2023 respectively coupled with the fact that all came to be lodged at a time when the legality of FIR No. 224/2022 had come under question, along with the grave inconsistencies in the materials gathered during the course of investigation – cyclostyled witness statements across different FIRs; prototype statement of different witnesses in the same FIR; false affidavits; etc. – have compelled us to exercise our writ jurisdiction under Article 32 to bring an end to these proceedings”.
The bench ordered de-tagging of the pleas related to one of the six FIRs on the ground that it pertained to some other offences for fresh adjudication. The bench made clear that the interim protection granted to the accused earlier shall continue till the matter is finally decided.
The bench said that the UP law, being a special legislation, has prescribed certain special procedural norms as distinguished from the CrPC.
"It is a settled position of law that the intention of the legislature should be construed from the plain text of the statute, and if the plain interpretation does not result in any absurdity or is not unworkable, then the courts should not depart from the meaning which is manifest from the plain text," it said.
The apex court said that repeated registration of FIRs in respect of the same occurrence "undermines the fairness of the investigative process and exposes the accused to unwarranted harassment".
The petitions concerned six FIRs lodged between December 2021 and January 2023 under various provisions of the IPC and the UP law.
One of the FIRs was registered on April 15, 2022, at Kotwali police station of Fatehpur district on the basis of a complaint of one Himanshu Dixit, the vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, against 35 named and 20 unknown persons alleging that an event 90 Hindus were converted to Christianity at the Evangelical Church of India a day before, which happened to be "Maundy Thursday", a day of religious significance for Christians.
Also Read
Anti-Conversion Laws: SC Seeks Responses From States As Petitioners Claim Harassment In Interfaith Marriages
Rajasthan Passes 'Anti-Conversion' Bill: Hefty Penalty, Up To 20 Years' Jail Or Life Imprisonment; Know The Key Provisions